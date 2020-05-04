“I am a married man”, were the words American Disc Jockey (DJ) and record producer, DJ Khaled said to a lady who tried to seduce him on an Instagram live session.

The said lady, moments after being added up, positioned her camera to capture her backside as she ‘wiggles’ while pouring liquid on herself.

To the surprise of all, DJ Khaled slammed the twerker out of respect for his wife who he has been courting since the 90s and of whom he has two sons.

“I got love and everything but I got a family and everything, try to be normal. No I cant,” he blurted out while covering his eyes before hanging up on the said lady.

In the spirit of Islam fasting, his boldness has earned him praises from his thousands of fans who admired his loyalty and respect to his family and religion.