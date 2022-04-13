DJ Khaled Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring hip-hop music producer DJ Khaled for a career that has included six albums and four singles topping the charts, and four Grammy nominations.

Frequent collaborator Fat Joe, Sean Combs and Jay-Z were among those joining DJ Khaled at the ceremony at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., next to Amoeba Music.

As Fox 11 Los Angeles points out, Khaled’s star is the 2,719th since the completion of the Walk Of Fame in 1961.

Khaled also got an extra-long handshake from Jay-Z to mark the occasion.

Also accompanied by his wife Nicole and their two sons Asahd and Aalam, Khaled said at the ceremony: “I’m not a regular type of person, I’m a different type. There’s only one Khaled… I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light.”

He continued: “The room can be pitch dark and when I walk in it’s bright. When it’s dark I’m the light and when it’s the light I’m a brighter light… So I want everyone to take this star light and know that this is forever and this is for all of us… That’s why I always say we’re the best and scream and keep going because it’s not just me, it’s we.”

“DJ Khaled is one of the most popular and ever-present impresarios of the rap industry and we are thrilled to honor him with his own star on the Walk of Fame!” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer.

For more than two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You’ve heard him across a GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House.

Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears his birth name—Khaled Khaled We The Best Music Group/Epic Records.