DJ Khaled shares first photo of his newborn son

American Hip-hop producer and musician, DJ Khaled welcomed his second son with wife Nicole on January 20, 2020 and he is now ready to let the world catch a glimpse of him.

He has shared a photo of him in a post on Instagram with a caption detailing his name, birthday, time of birth, and even his weight after birth.

In the photo, DJ Khaled’s older son, Asahd can be spotted watching over his sleeping younger brother, Aalam.

