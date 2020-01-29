The Ghana National Fire Service says the outfit is yet to conclude investigations into the cause of fire outbreak at Accra Academy.

This is according to the Greater Accra Regional Assistant Chief Officer, James Emmanuel Kwaw.

Parts of Accra Academy near Kaneshie on Monday evening were engulfed in fire which is believed to have started at Alema Hall around 8:30 pm.

Though it is unclear what triggered the latest incident, Mr Kwaw in an interview with Adom News revealed their preliminary investigation detected an electrical fault which is yet to be concluded.

“We cannot conclude this as the cause of the fire till thorough investigations are done but for now, we are looking forward to probe the contractor who did the wiring of the school,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director of Ghana Education Service in charge of management has revealed about hundred students were affected.

He assured the Ghana Education Service would be meeting with the school authorities to take a decision to address the challenge.

All the students have since the outbreak been evacuated from the hall and asked to lodge with their friends.

Fire swept through the same Alema and Halm Addo Halls two weeks ago.