The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has joined calls on the Electoral Commission (EC) to engage political parties opposed to the compilation of a new voter’s register ahead of the December polls.

The students-body charged the Commission to, as a matter of urgency, convene an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to get the issues addressed.

President of the student union, Isaac Jay Hyde, made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and seven other political parties will resume their protest against the EC’s decision to compile a new register.

They argue that the electoral body’s justification for a new register was ill-timed, defies logic and wasteful by was of resources.

In spite of the opposition, the EC has set April 2020 for the voter’s registration exercise – a decision the NDC said was a demonstration of bad faith.

To add NUG’s voice to the matter, Jay Hyde called for a truce and more stakeholder engagements ahead of a very crucial election in December.

“We believe consensus building is the only solution to this because the youth will suffer should anything happen in December,” he stated.

This notwithstanding, the NUGS President said the political parties must also not put pressure on the EC to do their bidding since the EC was an independent body as enshrined in Article 4 of the 1992 Constitution.

Should the EC be allowed to compile the register, Isaac Jay Hyde said they must discharge their duties without fear or favour to ensure a credible, free and fair elections.