In a recent post on US producer and musician, DJ Khaled’s Instagram account, Black Sherif has been given a positive nod.

The Grammy-award winning producer took a screenshot and also posted a video of Black Sherif and quickly featured it on his Instagram stories, with over 29 million followers, on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The Hip-Hop song has been certified by many global music stars since it got released on various digital platforms.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if DJ Khaled is working with the Ghanaian rapper, as it was in the news recently that P Diddy linked up with him.

Black Sherif is yet to confirm or deny the rumours, but it’s certain ‘Blacko’ as he’s affectionately called is making major moves in the music world.

Nonetheless, Kwaku The Traveller broke the record of being the first Ghanaian song (without a Nigerian feature) to top the Nigerian Apple Music charts for days.

Check out DJ Khaled’s post below:

MORE: