Newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, alias JFK, has said he is worried that some 291 members from the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) could not cast their vote in the 2022 National Delegates Conference.

According to him, he was expecting to get about 80 to 85 percent of votes from TESCON as he had been working closely with them prior to the election.

“I am very worried and disappointed that TESCON could not vote. After our analysis, I was expecting massive votes from them but it’s unfortunate it had to happen that way. The excitement on their faces were all dashed when told they can’t vote. Some even cried,” he said.

He made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

Mr Kodua appealed to the disappointed members to remain calm and apologised to them as he will ensure such incident never happens in the party.

He said they will be visiting them in their respective regions and encourage them as the party still needs them.

This follows an injunction that barred some 291 members from casting their vote in the 2022 New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference.

In the party’s defence, the injunction was received on Friday evening and was late in relaying the message to the group.

But the TESCON delegates have refused to accept the excuse.

