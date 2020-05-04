The Northern Region has recorded three more cases of coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

One is from the Tolon District, a head potter who returned to the area while the other two are from the Nanumba South District. Health officials have begun contact tracing of these cases.

The result came from the testing centre at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Public Health Laboratory which began testing last Thursday.

The Northern Regional Director of the GHS, Dr John D. Eleeza, who disclosed this at a donation ceremony by the Agriculture Development Bank to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, said the issue of sigma is having a huge impact on their work.

He noted that, due to the stigma, tracing people who might have come into contact with Covid-19 patients has been difficult.

Dr Eleeza appealed to the media to educate the general public on issues of Covid-19 to help reduce the sigma.