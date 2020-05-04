Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has disclosed how much he admires Wizkid.

He made the disclosure in a recent tweet in which he subtly compared Wizkid to fellow Nigerian musicians such as Davido.

The 33-year-old described Wizkid as an artiste who is truly blessed.

According to Adekunle Gold, the sheer number of fans Wizkid commands are a testimony of how blessed he is, adding that he sometimes imagines having a quarter of the fans Wizkid commands.

He wrote: “Imagine having a quarter of Wizkid’s fans and love. Crazy! Man is blessed.”

