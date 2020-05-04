A number of Nigerian entertainers have found love with their colleagues in the showbiz industry.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

For over 30 years, veteran actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, have successfully kept a blissful marriage. The duo met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, during the 21st Independence anniversary of the country. Their marriage is currently blessed with two grown up children and a grandchild. The couple are regarded as one of the most celebrated couples in the country.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawo Ajeyemi

Fans of beautiful actress, Toyin Abraham (formerly Aimakhu) were excited when she found love again with fellow actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, after her first marriage to another actor, Adeniyi Johnson, crashed. News of the wedding went viral on the Internet as people from all walks of life congratulated the newlyweds. Shortly after their wedding, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Ire, and the young family is evidently having the times of their lives together as they constantly share pictures which capture their beautiful moments for posterity. Also, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to fathom that Toyin has a thing for actors.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

In 2016, popular actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, gave marriage a second shot when she tied the knot with musician and director, Abdul Rasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz. It is believed that the couple found love when Funke engaged Skillz to work on her popular TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’. The union is blessed with a set of twin boys. Funke not only finding love again but also becoming a mum for the first time, is somewhat of an inspiration to her fans, especially as a cleric had made a controversial prophecy that the actress may never have kids of her own.

Skillz is also convinced that being married to a fellow entertainer is the best thing that could happen to an entertainer. In an earlier interview with Sunday PUNCH, he said, “I want to advise people in the entertainment industry to go and look for their better half within the same industry, because it will give them more focus and direction.”

Mide Martins and Afeez Abiodun

Actress, Mide Martins, is married to Afeez Abiodun, who is also an actor and director. Abiodun used to be Mide’s late mum, Funmi Martins’ manager. The couple has been married for over 13 years and they are proud parents of two lovely girls. Though their marriage had issues some years ago and ugly rumours were in circulation on blogs, their love seemed to have weathered the storm. The couple regularly shower each other with affectionate words on social media, especially on special occasions such as their respective birthdays.

Simi and Adekunle Gold

Singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold, gave their fans a pleasant surprise when they held a private wedding in January 2019. Many did not see that coming, although fans suspected that the duo were in a relationship for years. The romantic couple keep displaying affection on social media in a hilarious manner.

Talking about a couple who knows how to keep their personal lives private and surprise fans with good news is the Gold family. The couple are expecting a baby as Simi recently showed off her baby bump in a new music video, ‘Duduke’. The song is dedicated to the expected baby.

After the video was released, fans on social media stated that couple had a unique way of passing information to their fans, as it was also in a music video, ‘Promise’ that many of the singers’ fans knew that they had got married.

Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Many had wished that Banky W and Adesua Etomi would have a real relationship after acting as onscreen lovers in the movie, ‘The Wedding Party’. Little did fans know that their wish would come true.

The Internet was practically broken when pictures of Banky’s proposal went viral and he shared a touching story of how they met and their relationship evolved. Hitherto regarded as one of the most eligible bachelors in the Nigerian entertainment industry, it was not surprising that the couple’s relationship attracted so much publicity.

The actress and singer got married in 2017 in South Africa. Ever since, the couple have never failed to seize any opportunity to gush over their love and heap compliments on each other.

Bambam and Teddy A

Call them a Big Brother Naija couple and you wouldn’t be remiss. Teddy A and BamBam met in the Big Brother house in 2018. Although many people did not give their relationship a chance of flourishing outside the house the love birds went on to seal their love in marriage. They recently welcomed their first child named Zendaya.

Nuella Njubigbo and Tchidi Chikere

Movie producer and actor, Tchidi Chikere, and actress, Nuella Njubigbo, got married in 2014. Though the marriage stirred some controversy at the onset because Chikere used to be married to another woman, Sophia, who is also an actress, the couple have managed to keep their marital journey away from prying eyes and scandals. The union is blessed with a daughter.

Chacha Eke and Austin Faani

In 2009, movie director, Austin Faani, met actress, Chacha Eke, on the set of a movie and thus their love story began. The love blossomed over the years and they got married in 2013. The couple are admired by many and they have two beautiful daughters.

Bukola Awoyemi (Arugba) and Damola Olatunji

Actor, Damola Olatunji and actress, Bukola Awoyemi, also met on set and they took a liking to each other. Despite their rough beginning, (Olatunji was married when he started a relationship with Awoyemi), the couple have continued to grow strong and have shown that they are ready to put in work to make their union stand the test of time. They have a twin boy and girl who turned five at their last birthday.