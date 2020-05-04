A woman by name, Yaa Eduah, has allegedly poured soda on a 27-year-old lady, Afriyie Nyanboawah for suspecting her of having an affair with her husband at Breman Ayipe in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district of the Central region.

In an interview with Adom FM’s reporter Kofi Otabil, the victim, who is currently on admission at the Asikuma Hospital, narrated her entire ordeal to Adom News.

The victim, who is a hairdresser’s apprentice, revealed due to the economic hardship she sells rice and stew in the area.

According to her, she also helps her mother in her banku business. It was for this support that she went to the farm to fetch firewood and was approached by the accused.

The victim in the hospital

The accused is reported to have said she suspected the victim of having been making her a topic for discussion among her friends and decided to put an ‘evil’ stop to it.

“Last Wednesday, I was sitting there with one lady and Yaa Eduah came around to confront me on why I am chasing her husband,” she said.

Not convinced by the explanation she was given, the accused is said to have later gone for soda and poured it on the victim.

“I was grinding my pepper and all of a sudden Yaa Eduah came around and asked me why I was mentioning her name but before I could finish explaining what we were discussing, she poured mixing soda on me,” Madam Nyanboawah recounted.

The matter has since been reported to the Police and investigation is underway with the suspect in police custody.