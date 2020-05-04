Strasbourg striker, Abdul Majeed Waris has said he does not miss playing for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played for the national team since he was dropped ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Ahead of the tournament, the former FC Porto forward had a better goal scoring ratio than Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew who were both selected for the tournament.

According to him, he considered it a huge opportunity to play for the country but he doesn’t miss playing for the country.

He has, however, stated his readiness to serve anytime he is given the opportunity.

“For me, I won’t say I have missed playing for the Black Stars,” he told Adom TV.

“It is good to always play for the Black Stars and I always have my confidence as long as we are doing well and you are happy in your club but opportunities will always come; maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow so for me, I am here, I am doing really well and I am very happy.

“What matters is, as long as you continue doing well in your club, I know these opportunities will always come,” he added.