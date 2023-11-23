Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Asah-Asante has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to channel its energies into developing solid campaign strategies if they intend to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen’s breakaway and the termination of the membership of some four stalwarts can distract the party from adequately preparing for the presidential elections.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, he said “If that is what they are going to do, it’s going to have an influence on voter choices and all that. That is a fact, but it depends upon how the NPP is able to position itself in terms of strategy, in terms of message, and how it goes about the whole thing. If they want to spend more energy on Alan, I am afraid they would not be able to do much.”

He explained that, the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen appeals to a session of people therefore the party must be proactive to ensure that they can secure some votes to make up for the losses.

Dr Asah-Asante added; “Remember that they have a lot of work to do in terms of what to defend and all that. They have a lot to do.”

The political scientist was reacting to claims by a former MP and National Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa that there were thousands of party executives secretly rooting for the founder of the new Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen.

On the same show, Mr Buaben stressed that in due time these people will be revealed.

“There are tens of thousands of executives who at the right time will show up. There are literally millions of the adherent group as well. The sympathisers who believe that Alan is the right guy to fit the job description that we are looking for the Presidency in 2024.” he said.

Mr Buaben Asamoa is among the four individuals who were recently told by the NPP to have forfeited their membership for openly supporting Alan Kyerematen instead of the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Touching on the letter the party issued to terminate his membership, he said “If the letter was meant to stop people being Alan, it has rather generated a lot more steam at the local level. there are many, many.”

In a rebuttal also on the same show, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed said the party was established on principle and to ensure continuous growth, it must abide by the laws and dictates of the party constitution.

“It was to send a signal that the party has laws so much as we need people, we also need discipline … So no matter what, or no matter the membership or whoever it is, this constitution must work,” he told host, Evans Mensah.

Meanwhile, he said, party structures would be used to fish out all moles.