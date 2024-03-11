Member of the renowned Ghanaian music group 4X4, Captain Planet, has issued a stark warning to Ghanaians, advising those who have the opportunity to leave the country not to return.

In a passionate message shared on social media, the musician expressed frustration with the current state of affairs in Ghana, particularly regarding leadership and citizen welfare.

In his tweet, Captain Planet criticized the political leaders of Ghana for prioritizing their own interests to the detriment of citizens.

He lamented the lack of incentives and support for the people, highlighting the disparity between the privileged few and the majority who struggle to make ends meet.

Captain Planet pointed out the ineffectiveness of initiatives such as the Ghana card, which fails to significantly improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

He pointed out the harsh economic conditions faced by the populace, contrasting it with the comfortable lifestyles enjoyed by politicians and their families, many of whom reside abroad.

While some have applauded his candid assessment of the socio-economic landscape, others have criticized his stance as defeatist or unpatriotic.