

Have you ever asked yourself, ‘Does he love me?” It’s important to be able to tell if a man is using you and the signs of a toxic relationship.

There is a big difference between being loved and being used.

Unfortunately, though, sometimes when we fall into relationships it’s hard to recognize the warning signs because we’ve been blinded by love and foolishly taught that we must sacrifice ourselves for the people we care about.

While there’s something to be said for making compromises and learning to be more selfless in your relationships, you have to be smart, too.

If a man has made you feel these 6 emotions in a relationship, it means that he’s using you:

1. You’re always doing something for him without anything in return

Love is all about give and take.

But if you’re doing more of the giving and never taking, it might be time to pay attention.

While it’s good to do things out of the kindness of your heart without keeping a ledger, you have to value yourself enough to notice when something’s not fair.

If you’re often bending over backward for a man who won’t even let you borrow his car to get to work in the morning, or lend you $5 to grab a snack at the airport when you forgot your wallet, that isn’t healthy.

You’re being used.

2. You often feel like a sidekick in a one-man show

If you realize that you are simply a sidekick or a trophy in your man’s arms, there’s a good chance you’re being used.

When you’re in a relationship with the right person, you won’t simply be the person standing next to him — you’ll be the one he introduces.

You’ll be such an important part of his life and relationship that he’ll show you off to family and friends.

He’ll include you in conversations.

He’ll make you feel desired and loved.

3. Your desires are often brushed off or ignored

In a healthy relationship, your thoughts, ideas, perspectives, opinions, and feelings are valued.

If you feel that what you have to say is often brushed off or disregarded, this is one of the sure signs that you’re being used by a man.

A man who truly loves you will care about what you have to say and make it a priority to not only discuss these things with you but make changes to help you feel more secure.

4. You don’t feel stable in your relationship or have an official promise/label

One of the sure signs you’re being used by a man is if your relationship has no real ‘title.’

If you’ve never had a talk about what you’re doing or what your relationship means, chances are, the man you’re with isn’t really serious about you.

Anyone who really loves you will be transparent about his feelings.

He will share whether he wants to be your boyfriend or if there’s a promise for anything long-term.

If you haven’t had any of these conversations, this is a sure sign you’re being used and underappreciated.

5. You feel like something’s off but you don’t want to acknowledge it

Sometimes our guts can be a fool-proof means of identifying toxic or unhealthy relationships.

The hard part is listening to and trusting our guts over our hearts.

If you feel that something is off with your relationship, it’s important to pay attention to those feelings.

Sometimes your mind and body are trying to tell you things that your heart has ignored.

Don’t brush the warning signs under the rug!

If you feel that you’re being used and mistreated, pay attention.

You are the only one who can get yourself out of this relationship.

6. You don’t feel prioritized or respected

If you don’t feel prioritized or respected in your relationship, you need to leave.

End of discussion.

Anyone who doesn’t care about or value you isn’t worth being with, not to mention they’re definitely using you and your relationship for their personal gain.