The founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has expressed his desire to become the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA).

Dr Nduom has said he wants to serve in the position through an election.

The presidential hopeful is part Ghanaians advocating that, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) should be elected by voters in the local authority area.

Dr. Nduom disclosed this in a Facebook post in response to what he described as agitations for him to join the 2024 presidential race.

This, according to him will afford an opportunity to show people in practical terms how to administer an area for the benefit of the citizens.

He cited clean environment, good infrastructure, jobs, education for all, quality healthcare among others should he be elected MCE.

The business consultant has a number of investments in the KEEA area and was the Member of Parliament for Komenda from January 2005 to January 2009 on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

He was the CPP’s presidential candidate in the 2008 election but later broke away to form PPP in 2012.

With the PPP yet to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 election, expectations were that he will join but Dr. Nduom has shot down the calls.

