A middle-aged man has realised his drug habit had spiralled out of control.

Richard Bawuah who has been addicted to drugs for eight years says he takes in ten packs of the opioid-based painkiller, tramadol daily.

Like many addicts, he said he started by taking the red-coloured tablet to get high.

Just two packs of this type of tramadol, he explained can weaken the body.

The toll addiction has taken on Richard is plain to see. He looked pale, thin and older than his age.

“I have been on drugs for eight years now,” he said on Nhyira FM’s Obra show.

Richard said he started taking tramadol to cope with the pain of his parents death.

His friend and schoolmate has been assisting him to overcome his addiction observed Richard has been drained by the drugs.

Richard also explained why most drug addicts don’t bath.

“If you take the narcotic and you bath, it won’t work that is why most drug addicts are dirty,” he stated.

Richard who also sells drugs said he has been very unlucky since anything he is about to make a big break, the police arrest him.

Mr. Bawuah who is now seeking a better life pleaded with Obra host, Mama Effe to help him overcome his addiction.

The Obra team has pledged to support him quit abusing drugs.

