A woman who has been married for six years has accused her husband of denying her sex for three years, due to his impotence.

According to Naomi Nyarko, she met her husband Yaw Frimpong at Afari through a connection of her brother’s in-law.

She explained to Mama Effe on Nhyira FM’s Obra show that they had a tough time giving birth to their two kids.

The woman has, however, been making efforts to get help for the man to have a good erection.

“But ever since, he has stopped having intimacy with me and has also abandoned his paternal role with the kids,” she complained.

Naomi claims she later realized that her husband was depriving her of sex because he had a secret lover.

“Now he wants to break up with me, so I am demanding alimony from him. We built a two-bedroom house, I need my share,” she demanded.

But Yaw Frimpong refuted the claims about his impotence.

According to him, his wife rather failed to open up for any intimacy.

“I paid her before she agreed to have sex with me,” he said.

Mama Effe intervened for the couple to reunite for the sake of their children.

They both agreed to live together as husband and wife.