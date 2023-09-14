A woman has made a shocking revelation on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, claiming she sold her wedding ring for cash to provide shelter for her kids after her husband abandoned his responsibilities.

According to Comfort Akuba, her husband failed to cater for the family when their baby was four months old.

“We broke up after series of misunderstandings so I sold my wedding ring for money to take care of our newborn baby,” she narrated.

Comfort Akuba and Jeffery Nuku met in Accra and dated for three years before he performed the marriage rites. They lived for some years but broke up after six years ago.

According to Comfort, her ex-husband came for their child during vacation but has refused to return the child after two years.

In response to this allegation, Mr. Nuku said her ex-wife was consistently complaining about her inability to cater for the child.

He claimed a livid Comfort traveled to his hometown, Sogakope and abandoned child with his family.

Mr. Nuku said he has since been taking very good care of the child thus could not fathom why his ex-wife is now fighting for custody.

But Comfort described her ex-husband’s assertions as palpable falsehood and pleaded with Obra team to help her get custody of the child.

