Former Member of Parliament for the Asante Akyem North constituency, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, in the Ashanti region says he didn’t give up after his defeat in 2016.

The former legislator who is seeking a re-election in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries on June 20, 2020 has said he started campaigning three months after his defeat.

“After three months, the delegates realised they had been deceived,” he claimed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Friday.

Political watchers have described the Asante Akyem North contest as is a two-horse race between Mr Baah Agyemang and incumbent Member of Parliament, Andy Appiah Kubi, who is also seeking re-election.

Both men have served one-term to justify their inclusion and Asante Akyem delegates will decide among the two who is best to serve them in parliament.

A confident Kwadwo Baah Agyemang said comparing his track record to what the current MP has done, “I’m the obvious choice”.

He said employment opportunities, scholarships to the needy and making Asante Akyem a hub for sporting activities will do the trick for him.

“We have all had one term in parliament for the delegates to decide and I believe your deeds will justify your return,” he added.

He has pledged to continue to offer selfless and accessible leadership if given the nod.