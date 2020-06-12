A-50-year-old woman, identified as Maame Nyarkoah, has recounted the struggles of her daughter who was gang-raped while menstruating.

According to the frustrated mother, the said incident occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2020, when her daughter went on an errand for her.

“I was in the house when a young man rushed in to say my attention is required at Big Milly’s, a resort in the area where I found my bleeding daughter and two young boys aged 15 but was told one aged 17 had escaped,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Narrating the ordeal on Adom FM, she disclosed the incident occurred at Kokrobite near Kasoa and all attempts to seek justice have proved futile.

“I was pained because it reminded me of the day I underwent cesarean to put her to birth while my husband absconded and it was the second time she was being raped,” she recounted amid tears.

She explained a man, identified as Nana Amakye, came to bail the young boys after they were detained at the police station.

Watch full video above for more: