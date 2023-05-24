The viral song “Alomo Gyata” which was composed from a broken heart experience, has now become a party song that is being used for sound bites, among others.

The music that has been trending on social media for months can be targeted at receiving revenue for being downloaded online, but according to Aligata App, who did a remix of the song, he has not earned any money from the song yet.

He made this known on LifeStyle TV’s entertainment show, Ebitz.

Alomo Gyata is a refix of the amazing Highlife hit song “Akwankwaa Hiani” by Adu Kwasi, and Aligata App has revealed that “no money has come from the song yet because in this era I could have gotten money from the streaming platforms, but we are doing the right things to ensure that peace prevails even after the song is uploaded on the streaming platforms.”

Aligata is one of the most lyrical and prolific emerging Afrobeats, Reggae and Dancehall recording and performing artiste in Ghana right now. He has quite a number of songs and is willing to collaborate with other musicians.

ALSO READ: