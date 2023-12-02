The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has said she was prepared for the outcome of the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary, which she won with 341 votes.

Reflecting on the election results, she acknowledged the inherent nature of elections where one either wins or loses.

Addressing the media after her victory, Ama Dokua said she effectively communicated her message, vision, and mission to the constituents.

The deputy Trade and Industry Minister indicated that, she approached the election with a mindset of “que sera sera.”

“In an election, it’s either you win or lose. I had psyched myself that que sera sera” she said

Looking ahead, Ama Dokua expressed said she would work with all her contenders for a resounding victory in 2024.

“I am going to work with all my contenders, including the aggrieved ones, as the healing process takes time.”

Ama Dokua emphasized the importance of leadership that is people-centered.

She expressed her hope to collaborate with all stakeholders in the community to ensure unity and victory in the 2024 elections.

