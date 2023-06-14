Ghana Premier League top goalscorer, Abednego Tetteh, has expressed disappointment after being left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars, invited an initial 24 players to begin camping for the game against Madagascar, which is set for June 18, 2023.

Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni was handed a late call-up to join the team. He remains the only local player in the squad.

Despite his strong showing, Tetteh, who scored 18 goals to emerge as the top scorer of the just-ended Ghana Premier League, was not called up ahead of the qualifications.

Reacting to the omission of his name in the final squad, Abednego Tetteh, said, “I’m a human, I feel bad but I can’t do anything about it so I just have to wish them well against Madagascar. We will support them to deliver against Madagascar,” he told Bryt FM.

The former King Faisal forward only restored his form after joining the Miners later in the season scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances in addition to his initial two goals earlier to make a total of 18 goals.

Tetteh’s performance powered Bibiani Gold Stars to a remarkable fifth-place finish.