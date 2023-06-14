Midfielder Thomas Partey was involved in Black Stars’ second training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 13 ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The Arsenal midfielder was absent in the Monday training session.

Partey was one of 24 players to complete the session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of the game due to injury as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday.

The AJ Auxerre left-back has been excused from the team as he did not recover in time from a knee injury he sustained while playing for the Ligue 1 side in France prior to the end of the season.

The team is expected to train behind closed doors on Wednesday while they will leave Accra on Thursday for Madagascar with the game slated for Sunday, June 18.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo with kick-off of the game scheduled at 17:00GMT.

Here some photos from Tuesday’s training session: