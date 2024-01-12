The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vibe group companies, Isaac Kwadwo Appiah, has shared the inspiring journey of how he conceived his business idea during his school days at Ashesi University.

During an interview on the “BeginningTheYearRightSeries2024” on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Appiah said he doesn’t believe in unemployment.

He was therefore driven by the zeal to doing something meaningful with his life and also benefit others.

“I don’t believe in unemployment especially after university. There are a lot of opportunities out there that you can take advantage of. You don’t need to be employed by someone to survive,” he urged.

Mr Appiah who now has a number of businesses to his name revealed his first baby was Vibe Consult Travel Agency & Tour Booking which provides general travel consultancy services, ticketing, educational tourism and other vacation packages.

With the right environment and inspiration, he said the business has been in operation for 11 years.

Mr. Appiah said he has also opened a school, Vibe Montessori in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi to impact knowledge.

“Ashesi seeks to build ethical and entrepreneurial leaders but they will make you understand it is not just political. So I decided to chart the course of business and since the school also loves innovation, once you bring up something, they will support it. That really helped me as a stepping stone,” he said.

On what has sustained the business, the CEO said, “We have a proven track record of integrity which is a principle I don’t compromise on.”

