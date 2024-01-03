Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, captivated the audience of Asempa FM Ekosii Sen during this year’s “BeginningTheYearRightSeries2024”.

As the inaugural guest, Dr Nyamekye shared insightful perspectives on leading a successful life and the significance of prioritizing God in every aspect.

Encouraging listeners to take control of their aspirations, he underscored the importance of comprehending the triune nature of human existence—body, soul, and spirit—which serves as a barrier against adversity.

Dr. Nyamekye further elaborated on the necessity for individuals to safeguard their souls and intentionally work towards disconnecting their lives from harmful influences.

He noted, “The soul acts as the bridge between the body and spirit, with the mind being its focal point. Therefore, fostering mental development is paramount, and the way we shape our thoughts holds utmost importance.”

Get more from Dr Boadi Nyamekye in the attached video: