A 54-year-old man, Harry Smith, alongside two fellow hikers, Millicent Asaane and Lawrence Manful, has accomplished an incredible 224-kilometer trek from Takoradi to Accra in just three days.

The journey, embarked upon as a charity walk, aimed not only to achieve this remarkable feat but also to inspire and train the youth to embrace endurance walking.

Smith, a veteran trekker who has been covering long distances since 1966, expressed his desire to instill the same capability in the younger generation.

The trio walked continuously, pausing briefly only at a checkpoint in Winneba for a meal and some rest before resuming their journey.

Smith shared that his motive wasn’t for personal fame but a spiritual endeavor to gather funds for charitable donations.

Millicent, a participant in the trek, cited her reasons for joining the venture. Having undergone three cesarean sessions and seeking to maintain fitness, she found the trek an excellent opportunity to achieve that goal.

Lawrence, the third member of the trekking team, described his participation as a personal accomplishment.