Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, has played down President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent directive for an audit of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) agreement with Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

In a Facebook post, Dr. Forson expressed his view that the order comes too late, as Parliament had already tasked the Finance Committee with conducting an audit of the said agreement.

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam referred to the President’s directive as a belated attempt to whitewash the situation, emphasizing that it would not deter Parliament from scrutinizing the matter.

Dr. Forson highlighted that Parliament had previously instructed the GRA to halt all payments to SML, and he criticized the President for lagging behind in addressing the scandal.

Dr. Forson pointed out that the caucus had previously called for a suspension of the deal until a thorough investigation could be carried out to explore potential mismanagement.

The former Deputy Finance Minister reiterated their unwavering commitment to ensuring a comprehensive inquiry into the agreement and holding accountable anyone found responsible for any wrongdoing.

