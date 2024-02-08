Gospel musician, Cynthia Appiah-Kubi also known as Cee, has opened up about the pains she endured due to her looks whiles growing up.

Cee recounted how a man asked her where her parents conceived her because ” he said I was too ugly”.

“People used to call me ugly; even my own cousins joined in, telling me that no man would ever be interested in me because of my looks. It was a difficult time for me, and their words cut deep” she bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, Cee said she turned her pain to success through hard work and dedication and God has blessed her.

Watch attached video for more

ALSO READ:

Cee of mentor fame opens up about heartbreaking life struggles

I forgot about education because of money, I regret choosing money – Cee of…

Latest photos of Mentor’s Cee shock fans