Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, says he feels proud to wear the jersey of Crystal Palace after signing a contract extension at the club.

The Premier League announced the 32-year-old has signed a one-year extension until 2025.

Speaking after signing the contract, Ayew said he feels excited to be part of the team and always feels proud to wear the jersey of the Eagles.

“I’m so happy to have extended my stay with this special club again. This is my home and I’m really proud to wear our shirt. The fans have always been amazing with me & the only way to pay back their support is to fight every minute I’m on the pitch” Jordan wrote on social media.

Jordan Ayew also expressed his appreciation to Roy Hodgson, who is the head coach of the side for trusting him.

“Thank you to the boss Roy, Steve Parish, Dougie Freedman & all the staff for the trust they’ve had in me since I arrived. Back to work.”

Jordan Ayew has made an impressive start to 2023/24 season, most recently scoring an excellent half-volley in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

The former Marseille man also set up crucial goals at Sheffield United, Brentford and Plymouth; and won the Crystal Palace Player of the Month award for August.

Ayew has been a regular fixture in Palace’s side since signing from Swansea City on loan in August 2018, playing 186 matches in all competitions and appearing in all 41 of Palace’s games last season.