Renowned Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has shared how he sustained a hand injury which has left him with a permanent damage.

During an interview, he said his hand is “messed up forever.”

He revealed that, his hand’s deformity was caused by an injury he sustained during a fight in prison.

Burna Boy said during a fight with a cell mate, the others ganged up and subjected him to severe beatings.

He claimed one of them hit his hand with an object just to overpower him leading to his injury.

He made reference to his hand injury in his song, Glory. He sang;

“I remember when they shipped me from the cans To Chelmsford Prison and my celly had my back So I had to have his back. Niggas started fighting and then they cut me on my hand. So I grabbed one from the back and I flung him off the landing. You know the screws get extra ruthless when you’re a black person”.

Though he gets emotional speaking about his past life and injuries, Burna Boy said it has shaped his life as he is now a more disciplined person.