Founder of CDM Fashion Couture and CDM School of Design, Cecil Duddley Mends, is a prominent figure in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

He has been advocating for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to benefit businesses and entrepreneurs across Africa since 2021.

As CEO of CDM Fashion Couture, Cecil is well aware of the potential the AfCFTA holds to increase investment in the distribution and logistics supply chain to facilitate cross-border trading.

In a November 2021 interview, the fashion designer said “if AfCTA is coming on board with this free trade, it is going to make our work much easier so that we import, we sew and in turn export to most of the West African countries.”

Along with his team, he is utilizing the Single African Market Programme to promote a single-African market and boost intra-African trade, while also diversifying into designing facemasks to support Ghana’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Cecil’s academic gown designs have been worn by many prominent educationists and personalities, including President Akufo-Addo, Gambian President Adama Barrow, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, Liberian President George Oppong Weah, former President John Kufuor, and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Indeed, Cecil’s commitment to the fashion industry was recognized in 2017 when he was awarded the Ghana Peace Award for Best Fashion Designer.

Cecil began honing his tailoring skills at the age of 14, providing services for his neighbours. Afterward, he attended Winneba SHS, then to Yilo Krobo Commercial School and the University of London.

He has worked at Zoomlion, Japan Motors, and The Multimedia Group, and eventually became the Chief Executive of CDM Fashion Couture and CDM School of Fashion.