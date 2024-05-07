In Semera-Logoa City on May 1st and 2nd, 2024, the Ministry of Health, the Afar Regional Health Bureau, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, and the World Health Organization (WHO), collaborated to interpret the final report of the Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) for Afar, Ethiopia. This collaborative effort, attended by 55 participants from various government offices and partner organizations, focused on validating and analyzing HeRAMS data to enhance informed decision-making in healthcare.

Mr. Yosef Zeru, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), underscored the ministry’s unwavering support for HeRAMS implementation in both Tigray and Afar regions, with plans for expansion. He acknowledged WHO’s technical support and commended the leadership of the Afar region in driving HeRAMS implementation.

The workshop prioritized several key objectives, including meticulous data validation and comprehensive analysis to gain insights into the region’s healthcare landscape. Transparency was paramount, with outlier data points diligently examined and explained to ensure clarity and trust among stakeholders.

Mr. Mohammed Abdulkedir, representing the Afar Regional Health Bureau, expressed gratitude for the collaborative support received and urged sectors and partners to utilize HeRAMS findings in upcoming District Plan Preparation to address highlighted gaps effectively.

Dr. Belay Tesfahunegn, WHO Mekel Hub coordinator, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting health partners through coordination, advocacy, and resource mobilization based on HeRAMS findings.

The workshop underscored the importance of continuing the HeRAMS initiative for ongoing monitoring and data collection within the region, with expected contributions to enhancing healthcare decision-making and bolstering the resilience of Afar’s health system. Lastly, sincere thanks were extended to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the European Union (EU), the Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (FCDO), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for their invaluable support and partnership in advancing healthcare in Afar, Ethiopia.

