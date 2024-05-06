The Ghana Veterinary Council is proposing a Hatchery Council to enhance local poultry production.

Chairman, Prof. Jonathan Amakye-Anim observes high importation of day-old chicks due to poor quality local counterparts.

Hatchery involves production and supply of one-day old chicks through artificial incubation.

According to reports, in 2018, Ghana imported 511, 960 broiler day old chicks and 7,130,999 layer day-old chicks.

Speaking at the 3rd KNUST national hatchery workshop in Kumasi, Prof. Amakye-Anim notes an unprecedented demand for day-old chicks has called for a bill.

“Currently, day-old chicks for commercial production are produced by 15 local hatcheries and 8 importers. Demand for day-old chicks exceeds that of the supply.

“Hatcheries in Ghana in the past 30 years have performed below the required standards due to the lack of appropriate hatchery bill to be passed into law. The hatcheries are also operating below their installed capacities.

“The importation of day-old chicks has increased year after year. There is no regulation on hatchery operation and day-old chicks in Ghana,” he said.

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. Alex Dodoo called for the speedy implementation of the provisions in the Code of Good Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Practice for Poultry Hatchery.

The 5-day workshop is under the theme: “Building capacity of local hatcheries to support women and smallholder farmers’ success.”

Storage and incubation, incubation systems, chicken quality and vaccination will feature at the workshop.

The workshop is in collaboration with Women in Poultry Value Chain (WIPVAC) and World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH).

Provost of the KNUST College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Dadson Awunyo-Vitor urged the participants to deliberate on ways to accelerate growth of the sector.