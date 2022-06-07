Joseph Boakye Yiadom, CEO of Joerees, a company that specialises in chicken processing, has stated that the industry needs immediate attention or it will be reduced to around 3% of its current size.

In an interview on Adom FM’S Burning Issues with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, he said the sector’s challenges are enormous and cannot be handled by farmers alone.

Mr Yiadom wants government to provide the resources needed to salvage the industry as soon as possible else.

He added that some chicken processing factories under the 1 district one factory have not been operating due to lack of chicken feed and finance.

“The poultry industry needs a serious attention else, the industry will collapse. It is not difficult to invest in the industry because whatever you invest, you will definitely have your money back.

“There is a factory under the 1D1F which about six months now have not processed a single chicken, meanwhile this is a factory which used to process about 2,000 chickens per hour,” he said.

While reacting to Adom FM/TV’s Asukodo documentary Joseph Boakye Yiadom added that one factor contributing to the downfall of the chicken processing locally is the country’s malls.

He recounted how malls mix the imported ones with the locally processed ones, hence lost of interest in the locally processed chicken.

“…even machineries we currently have about 2,000 per day market capacity but what is actually causing the collapse in our market is that most of the supermarkets and malls after importing the lower valued chicken from abroad, they mix it with our high valued and fresh chicken and sell it to consumers.

“We are pleading with the FDA to help fight this by instructing the various malls to indicate the specific company to buy their chicken from,” he pleaded.