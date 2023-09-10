Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany manager following Saturday’s 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan in Wolfsburg.

He becomes the first Germany boss to be sacked since the role was created in 1926.

Germany have lost four of their past five games, with Flick overseeing just 12 wins in his 25 matches since replacing Joachim Low in August 2021.

Rudi Voller, who managed the team from 2000 to 2004, takes temporary charge for Tuesday’s friendly with France.

The 63-year-old Voller, a former Germany striker, was appointed director of the German national side in February.

He will be assisted by Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

Germany host the men’s European Championship next year but have been in disarray.

German FA president Bernd Neuendorf said: “The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results.

“Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level.

“Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made.”

Flick, 58, had been Low’s assistant manager with Germany from 2006 to 2014.

His time in charge began with eight successive wins, but their form progressively got worse and Germany exited last year’s World Cup at the group stage.

His assistants Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl have also been dismissed.

Oman, Costa Rica and Peru are the only teams Germany have beaten in the past 12 months.

Such a disappointing performance came as a surprise considering Flick won 70 of his 86 games in charge of Bayern Munich from November 2019 to June 2021.

Under Flick, Bayern won a treble of the domestic league and cup and Champions League titles in the 2019-20 season.

After the Japan defeat, Flick said he was “brutally disappointed” but thought he remained the “right manager” for Germany.

However he ominously added: “Things can change in professional football and I can’t see what’s to come.”