The High Court has ruled that the perjury and forgery trial of James Gyakye Quayson will be heard on a day-to-day basis starting Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

This decision follows the court’s rejection of a request made by Quayson’s lawyer, Justin Terriwajjah, to postpone the trial until after the Assin North bye-election scheduled for June 27.

Presided by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the court has determined to proceed with the trial without delay.

Counsel for Mr Quayson argued that his client’s participation in the bye-election for Assin North was a national duty, as he sought to represent the people in Parliament.

Therefore, they requested the trial to be postponed until after the bye-election to ensure a fair campaign for Mr Quayson.

However, the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, opposed this argument, emphasising that Mr Quayson had not been assigned any national duty.

The Attorney-General pointed out that considering the seriousness of the charges against Quayson, a conviction could result in imprisonment hence its importance.

The A-G called on the court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis, starting next week.

Mr Quayson’s lawyer agreed with this but prayed that it is started only after the bye-election.

However, this request was dismissed by the court as it set June 20, 21, and 23 for the trial to continue.