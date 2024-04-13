Atinga Nsobila Joel, CEO of God’s Time Khebab, has embarked on a bold quest to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon.

Starting on April 11, 2024, coinciding with the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Joel’s ambitious adventure is scheduled to end on April 14, 2024.

Determined to surpass the current record of 80 hours held by Jan Greeff (USA & South Africa), Joel aims to endure a staggering 90 hours of continuous barbecue production at Accra’s Legon City Mall.

He aims to produce an astounding 10,000 sticks of kebab.

The event has garnered significant attention from Ghanaians, who have eagerly gathered at the mall to witness the spectacle and indulge in complimentary kebab sticks.

Atinga do 32 hours, hahaha khebab-A-Thon is on going 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fM9PDYYQ5H — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) April 12, 2024

Atinga successfully completed 22hrs 🔥🔥🔥 over 1,000 sticks of Khebab served 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4TwHl0kErx — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) April 12, 2024

Atinga khebab-a-thon is happening live. 🇬🇭



pic.twitter.com/nRsPThIYO0 — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) April 11, 2024

