The Kwahu Paragliding Festival, which has become an international event and attracts thousands of tourists to the country, is gearing up for its 19th edition, promising yet another unforgettable adventure for thrill-seekers and tourists alike.

The international event is set to take place from Good Friday, March 29th to Easter Monday 1st April, 2024, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm daily at the breathtaking landscapes of the Odweanoma Mountains in Atibie-Kwahu.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ghana Tourist Development Company, the Kwahu Traditional Council, Kwahu East District Assembly, Kwahu West and Kwahu South Municipal Assemblies, the Kwahu Development Association, and the Kwahu Tourism Initiative, the Paragliding Festival was launched at Kwahu, Abene on 4th March 2024.

Ahead of the festival, officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority will pay a courtesy call on the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II and Atibiehene, Nana Kwame Asante Betiani II in their Palaces respectively.

Seasoned tandem pilots from around the world have been invited to fly passengers during the 4-day event from the Odweanoma Mountain to Nkawkaw Stadium, among them are; Blake Daniel Pelton (USA), Naohisa Okada (Japan), Eduardo Reategui Vera (Peru), Edward Allan Stein (USA), Hugen Muhlich (Germany), Chuck Smith (USA) and Jonathan Quaye (Ghana).

The Paragliding festival was initiated in April, 2005 under the able leadership of the then Minister of Tourism, Hon. Jake Okanta Obetsebi Lamptey; to coincide with the Easter festivities in the Kwahu.

As an aviation sport, the event is patronized by both local and international tourists during the Easter season. In addition, Paragliding has been adopted as part of the tourism calendar of events in Ghana.

The Paragliding festival seeks to promote domestic tourism and foster national cohesion.

The rate for the paragliding festival is One thousand cedis (GH₵1000) per flight.

