A public advocacy group, Justice for the Vulnerable Organisation, has expressed its readiness to help victims of the Ashaiman military brutalities to seek justice.

This comes after some civilians in the town were assaulted by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces during an ‘intelligence-led operation’.

The operation, which was intended to apprehend the murderers of a military officer on Saturday, March 4, also saw some indigenes of the town being forcibly arrested and assaulted.

Reacting to this development, the group says it is appalled by the conduct of the military personnel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, and signed by Emmanuel Boadu, the Convener, the group pledged to help victims of the military’s operation to seek justice.

“The viral footages on social media also show how the military broke into homes in what they describe as an ‘intelligence-led’ operation.

“Despite the explanation by the military, we find their actions to be unfortunate. Such future missions must be guided by real intelligence, devoid of the excesses we have seen,” portions of the statement read.

It continued: “Ghana is a democratic state, hence brutalities by the military and other security agencies must stop!

“In the light of the above, we wish to express our solidarity with all the affected victims in the Ashaiman community.

“We also wish to urge all the affected victims to reach out to help them seek justice FREE OF CHARGE.”

While condemning the actions of the military, the group also expressed reservations about the killing of the military officer in question.

