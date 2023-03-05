Ghanaian Gospel musician, Grace Ashley, has paid tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, with a new song.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death in Turkey, through an earthquake that claimed the lives of thousands of people on February 6, 2023.

The song titled ‘Nante Yie’ which also mentions the late Junior Agogo, was produced by Grace’s new label called Seal Records.

Prior to its release, it was officially presented to the family of Christian Atsu.

Grace Ashly and his management also presented items including packs of bottle water during their visit to the family.

Apart from her gospel songs, she is popularly known for composing cheer songs for the Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team.

Listen to Grace Ashly’s tribute song to Christian Atsu below: