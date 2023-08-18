

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested managers of some hardware and general merchandise shops in the Weija-Kasoa enclave in the Greater Accra and Central regions for non-compliance with Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations.

Modern Floors Hardware, Qinqsong Company limited, Cup of Joy Ventures, and Eve’s Wholesale Price were some of the entities closed down for either failing to issue VAT Invoices or the selective issuance of the invoice.

The exercise is part of efforts by the GRA to promote voluntary tax compliance and ensure compliance for the same, especially amongst Micro, Small, and Medium-sized businesses.

Speaking to Joy Business after the exercise, Assistant Commissioner and Head of the Accra Regional Enforcement Unit at the GRA, Joseph Annan, said his outfit will not relent till maximum compliance is achieved.

“Those that we have done in the past, we will visit every one of them to know whether they are complying. For those who declared their profits but fail to pay, we will also come after you.

It is not a nine-day wonder, we are on the field and we will remain on the field.”

On the prosecution of apprehended business owners, Mr. Anan asserted that many entities have been processed for court.

“The Criminal Investigative Department is still investigating the cases. We have done our bit and handed them over to the police to be processed for court”, he added.

He furthered that the process has led to an upscale in VAT compliance and consequently boosted domestic revenue levels.

Indeed, the VAT collections have seen significant growth of more than 90.00%, from ¢646 million in 2022 compared to ¢1.2 billion in the first five months of this year.

He concluded that the GRA will continue to conduct random checks to ensure voluntary compliance with Value Added Tax by increasing its enforcement exercises in other parts of the country.

