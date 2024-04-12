The GNPC Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has been honoured with the prestigious CSR and Corporate Social Investment Company of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Business & Innovation Awards.

This accolade recognises the Foundation’s contributions to enhancing the quality of life for the people of Ghana, and its demonstrated commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.

The award ceremony took place on Friday, April 5, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, where the GNPC Foundation was presented with the esteemed accolade.

In response to the award, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, expressed gratitude for the honour and emphasised its significance as a testament to the Foundation’s impactful initiatives.

Dr. Eduah also highlighted the Foundation’s dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities through its various programs and projects.

He further noted that receiving this award serves as motivation for the GNPC Foundation to continue its mission of serving the country and its citizens.

He affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to expanding its efforts and maximizing its impact on society, driven by a strong sense of social responsibility and a desire to contribute positively to national development.

Dr Eduah reiterated GNPC’s pledge to allocate a significant portion of its share of the oil revenue towards investing in the well-being and advancement of Ghanaians.

