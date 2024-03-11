The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) will hold its 2024 Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) from March 18, 2024 to March 23, 2024 in Accra.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday March 19, 2024 at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra, while the Closing Dinner Dance is slated for the evening on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Women-in-Engineering (WinE) Conference, Young Engineering (YE) Conference and all other activities will be held at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge.

Explaining the week-long programme to the media, the Executive Director of GhIE, Ing. David Kwatia Nyante said, the AGM and Annual Conference is a week set aside annually to bring together all Professional Engineers, Technologists and Affiliates from diverse engineering backgrounds to share ideas and knowledge on the theme for the gathering.

The week also serves as an opportunity for Engineering Practitioners and Affiliates from diverse backgrounds to network for collaborations, create awareness on engineering in the country, and for the professional body to take decisions at AGM.

Under the theme: “Engineering a Resilient Future: Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Ghana”, the AGM and Conference is expected to attract Engineers from all over Ghana, Africa and some parts of the world. There will be technical presentation of papers on the conference sub-themes, panel session and networking opportunities.

The expected foreign engineering partners attending the conference are Nigeria Society of Engineers, Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers, Engineering Society of Liberia, Federation of African Engineering Organization, The Arab Contractors, Alliance Consulting Engineers (Liberia), World Council of Engineers, Institution of Engineers (Kenya), Institution of Engineers (Kigali, Rwanda), and Word Federation of Engineering Organisations.

According to the President of GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, the Conference theme seeks to be action-driven on the applications of technological innovations and artificial intelligence in providing engineering solutions to facilitate developments in various sectors of the economy for a resilient future.

Ing. Nyante reminded all engineering practitioners registered under GhIE that 9 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points will be credited to any GhIE member who attends the Conference this year.

