Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo was on the scoresheet as AFC Bournemouth recorded an all-important win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium.

Charlie Taylor gave Burnley an early lead, scoring just eleven minutes into the match.

However, Antoine Semenyo equalized for AFC Bournemouth in the 22nd minute, bringing the scores level.

Philip Billing sealed the victory for AFC Bournemouth with a second goal in the 76th minute.

This marks Antoine Semenyo’s second goal of the season for AFC Bournemouth.

His consistent performances are vital, as Ghana relies on him in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in the first two games in Group I.

Semenyo is also expected to make Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for next year in Ivory Coast.