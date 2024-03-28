Dr. Thomas Owusu Mensah, a Ghanaian-American chemical engineer who made significant contributions to the development of fiber optic technology, has died at the age of 74.

Dr Mensah passed on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, after a brief illness.

The sad incident according to a statement issued by his family occurred at the Kumasi Catholic Hope Exchange Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

He was 74 years.

Dr Mensah contributed to the development of fiber optic manufacturing and nanotechnology.

He had 14 patents, and was inducted into the US National Academy of Inventors in 2015

