President Akufo-Addo has revealed Ghana’s imminent launch into large-scale salt production, attributing this milestone to the Ada Songhor Salt project led by Electrochem Salt Mine Limited.

He expressed confidence that this endeavour will bring significant economic transformation to Ghana.

During the nation’s 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on March 6, the President disclosed that the project has finally commenced operations following years of disputes which had previously stalled salt extraction at the site.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that this project marks the largest salt exploitation endeavour on the African continent.

“The other major project that is coming on stream, which is bound to make a dramatic change to the economy, is the Ada Songhor Salt project, being spearheaded by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, led by the dynamic Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel McKorley, aka McDan. After many years of disputes, which prevented the exploitation of salt at the site, work has finally started and salt will be mined on a large commercial scale,” he disclosed.

“With its initial ability to produce some six hundred and fifty thousand metric tons (650,000 MT) of salt per annum, and expanding its productive capacity to one million metric tonnes this year, and to two million metric tonnes by 2027, at ninety-nine-point-nine-nine-percent (99.99%) purity, the Electrochem Salt Mine will be the biggest salt producing facility in Africa. These are figures that should spell a significant change in the economy, and cheer us up,” he added.

