A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged party delegates to give him the chance to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

According to Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, the country is at a crossroad and requires a leader that can take difficult decisions with his choices reflecting hopes, not fears.

Dr Apraku said he was that “rescuer” the country needed to get out of its current economic conundrum and achieve prosperity.

“I have done it in President Kufuor’s era and I am ready to transform this country with a clear sense of direction and a shared vision of the future,” the economist said.

Dr Apraku said this when he filed his nomination form on Monday, at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, to contest the presidential primary come November 4, 2023.

Dr Apraku, earlier after visiting the party’s headquarters on Monday, June 19, 2023, to submit his forms was instructed to complete his documents and re-submit same to the elections committee of the party.

Accompanied by members of his campaign team, he successfully filed his nomination forms by close of day.

Dr Apraku said “the grassroots man, diplomat and practical economist is here to deliver the Real Positive Change that will ‘heal’ the economy and make the people prosperous.”

The NPP has slated August 26 for its Super Delegates Congress as well as November 4, for the National Congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.