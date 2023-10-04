The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA) has pledged to engage relevant stakeholders to make dialysis accessible and affordable to all and sundry.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Association expressed concern about the ongoing conversation surrounding the pricing of dialysis at health facilities, particularly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

Conversations on dialysis came into the limelight after KBTH increased the cost of dialysis per session for persons with kidney conditions by over 100%.

A notice that had been posted on the department’s door read, “Cost of dialysis has been increased from GH₵380.00 to GH₵765.42.”

However, the Hospital blamed the high cost of taxation for the increment. Following much resistance, management was forced to rescind its decision.

The Association concurred with various concerns raised and promised to publish the outcome of its engagement when its done.

In the meantime, the Association entreated the general public to live healthily to protect their kidneys by adhering to the treatment of risk factors like Hypertension, Diabetes mellitus and avoiding the abuse of painkillers and herbs.